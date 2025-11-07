Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Employment Authority: 9th Circ. NLRB Ruling Highlights Split

Law360 ( November 7, 2025, 8:30 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a Ninth Circuit opinion adds to the weight of case law supporting the National Labor Relations Board's function, states' efforts to go after companies for misclassifying workers tend to result in recovering pay but not a change in status, and how Zohran Mamdani's election as New York City mayor could revitalize the city's anti-bias agency....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies