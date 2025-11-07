Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alaskan Tribes Demand Halt To Canada Mining Permits

By Juan-Carlos Rodriguez ( November 7, 2025, 6:06 PM EST) -- Alaskan native tribes are pushing government officials in British Columbia, Canada, to halt progress on mining projects in the headwaters of rivers the tribes say they rely on until they are consulted....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies