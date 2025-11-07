Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed Faces Dem Grilling Over 30% Supervision Staff Cut Plan

By Jon Hill ( November 7, 2025, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve's plan to cut its bank supervision workforce by 30% is facing fresh scrutiny from the Senate Banking Committee's top Democrat, who is calling on the central bank to explain how the downsizing will affect its ability to police Wall Street....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies