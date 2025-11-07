Texas AG Accuses School Districts Of Electioneering

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 7, 2025, 9:47 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton chastised several school districts he claims asked voters to support funding increases via ballot measures, saying their actions amounted to "illegal electioneering" and violated state law, according to an announcement issued Friday....

