NCAA Bans 6 More Basketball Players In Betting Probe

By Elaine Briseño ( November 7, 2025, 5:04 PM EST) -- The NCAA permanently banned six Division 1 basketball players from universities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arizona for their roles in either manipulating games or sharing information with bettors in three separate cases, the organization said Friday....

