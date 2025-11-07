Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drafted Bill Would Have States Return Leftover BEAD Money

By Nadia Dreid ( November 7, 2025, 8:53 PM EST) -- Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, states that don't use all the broadband infrastructure funds they have been allocated would get to keep whatever is left from the chunk of $42.5 billion they received — but one senator is proposing that any money remaining instead go back to the U.S. Treasury....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections