Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Healthcare Practices Can Prepare For ICE Visits

By Ericka Adler and Christina Kuta ( November 10, 2025, 2:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. is encountering an increase in enforcement of immigration laws. Although certain geographic areas of the country are facing more concentrated initiatives than others, anecdotal evidence suggests that certain businesses within those areas have been a surprising focus of immigration enforcement initiatives: healthcare practices and health facilities....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies