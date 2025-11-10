Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Rips County GOP In Ballot Access Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( November 10, 2025, 7:37 PM EST) -- A Georgia judge faulted a county Republican Party for using an opaque process to keep candidates not seen as sufficiently conservative off the ballot in 2024, saying committee members willfully disregarded court orders and ordering them to pick up attorney fees for four office-seekers who brought the case....

