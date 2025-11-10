Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gorsuch, Thomas Urge Revisit Of Tribal Power Precedent

By Crystal Owens ( November 10, 2025, 3:02 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas say the high court should correct its 19th century decision that gave federal power over tribal affairs, arguing that the precedent is a theory void of any constitutional foundation and that its roots lie only in archaic prejudices....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies