Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Calif. Species Protections Will Increase Compliance Burdens

By David Smith ( November 18, 2025, 4:37 PM EST) -- California's A.B. 1319, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 15, is one of the most far-reaching environmental protection statutes enacted in recent years....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies