Ex-Philly Art Museum CEO Blames 'Corrupt Faction' For Ouster

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 10, 2025, 5:44 PM EST) -- Recently fired Philadelphia Museum of Art CEO Sasha Suda sued the museum in Pennsylvania state court on Monday, claiming she was unlawfully terminated from her position by "a small, corrupt" faction of the museum board seeking to undercut her attempts to make changes there....

