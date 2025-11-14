Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Squires Orders Chinese Chip Co. To Prove It's Not A Threat

By Dani Kass ( November 14, 2025, 7:10 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has mandated that Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. Ltd. explain why its challenge to Micron Technology Inc. patents should proceed, given that the Chinese company has been deemed a national security risk....

