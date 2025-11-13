Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Court Upholds Pot Shop's $1.4M Win In Fraud Case

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 13, 2025, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Washington state cannabis entrepreneur and his associates must pay every bit of a $2.6 million judgment over claims he siphoned profits from a marijuana dispensary he was contracted to manage, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday, finding no fault with the bench trial and rejecting challenges to the plaintiff's forensic accounting expert....

