Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

From Bank Loans To Private Credit: Tips For Making The Shift

By Benjamin Owens and David Zhou ( November 21, 2025, 3:16 PM EST) -- Private credit has existed for decades, but it has received increasing attention in recent years. What was once viewed as a niche product to fill gaps where traditional bank lending was not readily available has become a mainstream financing option that is directly competing with, and displacing, commercial bank loans....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms