4th Circ. Again Denies Man's Bid For Deportation Relief

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 14, 2025, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has again refused to revive a Mexican native's bid for deportation relief, saying his Virginia conviction for receiving stolen property is still a crime involving moral turpitude despite a change in how ambiguous laws should be interpreted....

