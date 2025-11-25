Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Simpson Thacher's Whitney Salinas

By Charlie Innis ( November 25, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Whitney Salinas of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP advised real estate investment behemoth Blackstone on myriad multibillion-dollar deals in the past year, including its $16.2 billion acquisition of AirTrunk, one of Asia Pacific's largest data center businesses, scoring her a place among the 2025 Law360 Real Estate MVPs....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies