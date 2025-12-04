Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Joseph Saveri Law Firm's Joseph Saveri

By Jonathan Capriel ( December 3, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Joseph Saveri and his firm have notched victories in long-running antitrust battles, securing a $375 million settlement for Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters and an $82.5 million deal for cheerleading families, while also pioneering a new frontier of litigation over generative artificial intelligence, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Class Action MVPs....

