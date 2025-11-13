Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC's Northeast Deputy Enforcement Head To Depart Agency

By Sarah Jarvis ( November 13, 2025, 7:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that the deputy director of the enforcement division for the Northeast will leave the agency, following stints as the regional director of the New York office and acting deputy director of the enforcement division....

