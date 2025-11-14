Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Budget Ends State's Bid To Join Cap-And-Trade Compact

By Matthew Santoni ( November 14, 2025, 9:31 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania legislators have announced that their long-awaited 2025 budget included provisions ending the state's bid to join a multistate carbon cap-and-trade compact, mooting years of litigation over whether the credits that fossil-fuel power plants would purchase were a fee or a tax....

