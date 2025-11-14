Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Berger Singerman Clients Seek Early Malpractice Suit Win

By Adrian Cruz ( November 14, 2025, 4:49 PM EST) -- A pair of resort companies asked a Florida state judge for partial summary judgment in their suit accusing business firm Berger Singerman LLP of legal malpractice for mishandling their hurricane damage insurance suit, arguing that existing evidence already backs their claims....

