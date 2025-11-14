Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Coastal Erosion Spurs Call For Proactive Flood Coverage

By Hayley Fowler ( November 14, 2025, 5:36 PM EST) -- North Carolina's governor and the state insurance commissioner are calling on Congress to pass a bill that would cover homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean under the National Flood Insurance Program — a problem currently plaguing the state's shoreline, where coastal erosion has claimed 27 homes along the Outer Banks since 2020....

