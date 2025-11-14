Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Perkins Coie Sued By Omani Co. Over Trade Case Defense

By Rachel Riley ( November 14, 2025, 7:40 PM EST) -- An Omani screw manufacturer has launched a legal malpractice suit in Washington state court accusing Perkins Coie LLP of a "series of deadly mistakes" while representing the Middle Eastern company in a U.S. Department of Commerce probe, allegedly leading to steep penalties and tariffs that cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars....

