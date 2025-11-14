Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC To Make Valvoline, Greenbriar Divest 45 Oil Shops

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 14, 2025, 11:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that it will require Valvoline Inc. and Greenbriar Equity Group LP to divest 45 quick oil change shops to resolve antitrust concerns surrounding the automotive services company's planned acquisition of Breeze Autocare from the private equity firm for $625 million....

