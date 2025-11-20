Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Kline & Specter Atty's Video Hinted At Violence, Court Told

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 20, 2025, 9:09 PM EST) -- Kline & Specter PC co-founder Shanin Specter said Thursday he was concerned for his safety after allegedly appearing in the background of a social media video in which former firm attorney Thomas Bosworth — whose departure from Kline & Specter sparked a contentious legal battle — purportedly mused about the return of duels as a means of resolving conflicts....

