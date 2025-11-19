Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Enforcement Actions Plunged After Gensler, Report Says

By Sarah Jarvis ( November 19, 2025, 7:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought far fewer enforcement actions against public companies and subsidiaries after its Biden-era leader Gary Gensler departed, with the former chair bringing 52 of the 56 actions the agency initiated in fiscal 2025 despite stepping down in January....

