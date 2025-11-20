Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC's Uyeda Says ERISA Needs Litigation Reform To Curb Suits

By Jessica Corso ( November 20, 2025, 9:18 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Mark Uyeda called for litigation reform Thursday aimed at stopping lawsuits filed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act that he said discourage retirement plan fiduciaries from investing in the private markets....

