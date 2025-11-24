Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Global Net-Zero Shipping Framework Faces Rough Waters

By Jeanne Grasso, Holli Packer and Vanessa DiDomenico ( November 24, 2025, 4:51 PM EST) -- From Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, the International Maritime Organization's Marine Environment Protection Committee, or MEPC, held an extraordinary session to consider the adoption of amendments to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, commonly known as MARPOL....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies