Apple, Amazon Face Renewed £500M Collusion Class Action

By William Janes ( November 22, 2025, 9:04 AM GMT) -- Apple and Amazon are set to face a refreshed £500 million ($654 million) price-fixing class action case in the U.K., with a new class representative reviving a case accusing the two technology giants of illegally colluding....

