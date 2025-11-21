Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Ends Consent Decree Between DOJ And Newark Police

By Marco Poggio ( November 21, 2025, 2:05 PM EST) -- The New Jersey federal court has terminated a nine-year, legally binding agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Newark stemming from a pattern of unlawful stop-and-frisks and excessive-force practices by the Newark Police Department, the Justice Department said Friday....

