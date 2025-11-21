Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Squires Issues 57 More PTAB Denials, Broken Out By Type

By Ryan Davis and Theresa Schliep ( November 21, 2025, 8:23 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has rejected another 57 petitions challenging patents under the America Invents Act and for the first time differentiated between those denied for discretionary reasons and those denied on the merits....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies