Fried Frank Atty To Lead Fund Finance At Gibson Dunn

By Andrea Keckley ( November 24, 2025, 3:17 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Monday that it has tapped a former Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP attorney to serve as head of fund finance, calling him "a market leader in structuring and executing complex rated note feeder and collateralized fund obligation transactions."...

