Mich. High Court Won't Rethink Rejecting 'Rain Tax' Case

By Maria Koklanaris ( November 24, 2025, 3:00 PM EST) -- The Michigan Supreme Court declined for a second time to review a pair of challenges to Detroit's stormwater fees, allowing to stand lower court opinions that said the fees were not taxes subject to constitutional limits....

