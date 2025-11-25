Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Sued Over Voting Eligibility For Overseas Spouses, Kids

By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 24, 2025, 5:17 PM EST) -- Republicans have launched a fresh challenge to a Michigan law allowing spouses and children of overseas residents to vote, arguing the law impermissibly extends the vote to people who have never lived in the state....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies