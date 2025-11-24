Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Haynes Boone Grows Dallas Offerings With 6-Atty Hire

By Christine DeRosa ( November 24, 2025, 4:09 PM EST) -- Haynes Boone has grown its Dallas office with the addition of four private wealth attorneys from Holland & Knight LLP and two attorneys from Perkins Coie LLP, including that firm's former labor and employment practice group chair, the firm said Monday....

