Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barrick Mining Resolves All Disputes With Mali In Settlement

By Joyce Hanson ( November 26, 2025, 8:43 PM EST) -- Barrick Mining Corp. says it has reached an agreement with the Republic of Mali that puts an end to all the disputes the company has had with the government over the Loulo and Gounkoto mines in the West African country....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies