Israeli Co. Can't Expand Contract Breach Suit Over $25M Deal

By Abigail Harrison ( November 24, 2025, 4:43 PM EST) -- An Israeli smart packaging company can't enlarge a North Carolina Business Court contract breach suit, a judge ruled Monday, saying the amendment would "wholly transform" the case and prejudice defendant Sealed Air Corp....

