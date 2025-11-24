Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Must Pay $2.5M Over Foster Teen's Death

By Mike Curley ( November 24, 2025, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state judge has awarded $2.5 million to the estate of a teenager who died in therapeutic foster care, finding the state's poor records and communication led to the teen not receiving the care he needed....

