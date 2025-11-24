Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Strikes $49.5M Deal Over Pollution At Superfund Site

By Carla Baranauckas ( November 24, 2025, 6:15 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has reached a $49.5 million settlement with Pechiney Plastics Packaging Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Citigroup Inc. and other companies, resolving the state's long-running natural resource damages suit over extensive groundwater contamination across a 10,000-acre Superfund site, state officials announced Monday....

