Tax Court Upholds Nix Of $1.9M Deduction Post-Chevron

By Anna Scott Farrell ( November 24, 2025, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Texas couple cannot claim a $1.9 million tax break for farming, the U.S. Tax Court affirmed Monday, saying a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning long-standing deference to federal agencies did not invalidate regulations at issue in the case....

