Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Gov. Ferguson Taps Civil Rights Chief For Top Court

By Rachel Riley ( November 24, 2025, 9:05 PM EST) -- Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has tapped a leading civil rights litigator from the attorney general's office to replace retiring Washington State Supreme Court Justice Mary I. Yu when she steps down at the end of the year.  ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®