Ex-Coach Kelly Urges LSU To Declare Firing Without Cause

By Elaine Briseño ( November 25, 2025, 8:27 PM EST) -- Louisiana State University's fired football coach Brian Kelly said he would be willing to withdraw his lawsuit against the school over his Oct. 26 firing if it confirms in writing that he was terminated without cause and agrees to pay him about $54 million in damages....

