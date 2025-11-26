Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Hegseth Wants Navy Brief On Kelly Probe By Dec. 10

By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 26, 2025, 2:58 PM EST) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked the U.S. Navy to brief him on the outcome of its investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, for telling members of the military to not follow illegal orders, by Dec. 10....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies