4th Circ. Clears Lender In Kuwaiti Royal Fraud Case

By Abigail Harrison ( November 26, 2025, 9:06 PM EST) -- World Business Lenders LLC secured a modest windfall in the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday after a panel said the small business lender was not "willfully blind" to financial fraud against a member of the Kuwaiti royal family and reversed a lower court's judgment that ordered WBL to pay over $704,000 in compensatory and punitive damages....

