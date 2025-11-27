Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LSU Agrees To Payout Demand From Fired Football Coach

By Elaine Briseño ( November 27, 2025, 1:59 PM EST) -- Louisiana State University confirmed that its former head football coach Brian Kelly was fired without cause and that it will pay him the liquidated damages over which he sued the school, according to a letter from the university's president obtained by Law360....

