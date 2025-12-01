Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Panel Says Plaintiff's 'Confusion' Warrants Injury Trial Loss

By Y. Peter Kang ( December 1, 2025, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Maryland state appeals court has affirmed a shopping center's midtrial win in a woman's lawsuit over her serious trip-and-fall injuries, finding her "confusion" and memory issues during testimony justified ending the trial early....

