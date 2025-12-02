Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Says Telecom Must Block Walmart Impersonation Scam

By Nadia Dreid ( December 2, 2025, 8:51 PM EST) -- The telecom that has been transmitting scam calls from bad actors claiming to be Walmart employees will be cut off from U.S. networks if it doesn't cut it out, the Federal Communications Commission has announced....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies