T-Mobile, AT&T Affiliates Beat Mo. City Telecom License Taxes

By Sanjay Talwani ( December 2, 2025, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Missouri city failed to notify affiliates of T-Mobile, AT&T and other telecom companies of revised assessments for delinquent business license taxes before filing collection suits, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, affirming a lower court judgment dismissing the city's actions. ...

