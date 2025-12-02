Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Importer Must Pay Tax On PPE, Court Affirms

By Dylan Moroses ( December 2, 2025, 5:49 PM EST) -- A logistics company must pay £1.4 million ($1.8 million) in customs duties and value-added tax for personal protective equipment imported from China to the U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a London court ruled, finding the business failed to comply with regulations to make those goods duty- and tax-free....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies