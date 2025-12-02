Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. AI Task Force Proposes Guardrails And Disclosures

By Rachel Riley ( December 2, 2025, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Washington state task force Monday unveiled a set of proposed guardrails and disclosure requirements for the responsible use of artificial intelligence, including mandating that developers publicly share details about data used to train their models and requiring law enforcement to disclose the use of AI tools....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies