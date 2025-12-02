Democratic Sens. Press 21 Credit Unions On Overdraft Fees

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

By Sarah Jarvis ( December 2, 2025, 8:48 PM EST) -- A trio of Democratic U.S. senators are pressing various credit unions for data and information on their policies concerning fees charged to customers who overdraft or have insufficient funds, in light of the National Credit Union Administration's decision to stop publishing overdraft data, among other things....

